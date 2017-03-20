Teen charged in McMinnville woman’s death back in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager charged with killing a woman and trying to kill a man is making his second court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Andrew D. Vineyard, 15, will appear in a Yamhill County courtroom in McMinnville just after 1 p.m.

Prosecutors will file formal charges against him, and Vineyard will be tried as an adult.

He’s accused of murder and attempted murder in a shooting that happened 12 days ago at a McMinnville home where he lived with his father, his father’s girlfriend Kimberly Forness and 50-year-old Ron Spiker.

Forness was killed, and Spiker had surgery at OHSU to treat his injuries, according to a GoFundMe account. He was shot in the face and hip.

For now, the teen’s booking photo is not being released.

“The facts from the investigation led my charging decision. They led me to believe that, in fact, evidence would show that he knew what he was doing. We have to prove it’s done intentionally. That’s the allegation, and if we didn’t think we had it, we wouldn’t have charged him,” said Yamhill County District Attorney Bradley Berry.

Police say the teen confessed to the shootings, calling 911 and reporting that he had just killed Forness and shot Spiker.