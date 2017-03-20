No confusion: Bottle deposit, refunds rise April 1

Related Coverage Oregon bottle deposit rising to a dime next year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Don’t be confused: Oregon’s deposit on bottles goes up to 10 cents on April 1.

A bill passed in the Senate — and now only needing Gov. Kate Brown’s signature — aimed to smooth out any confusion retailers and consumers may have had about the hike in bottle deposit.

After April 1, all beverage containers covered under the law will get a 10-cent refund, regardless of what the label may say. And consumers, regardless of what the label may say, will pay a 10-cent deposit.

The current beverages show the deposit is 5 cents, and containers with that notation can still be sold through September 20, 2018.

On January 1, 2018 more beverage containers will be added to the bottle deposit list, and those will also carry a 10-cent deposit.

Oregon’s 46-year-old bottle bill is the longest standing deposit law in the US.