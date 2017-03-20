Husband, friend save wife from home attacker

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family acquaintance faces six serious charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will in her own home and forcing her to get naked.

James Dean Santee was arrested Friday after a lengthy episode at the home in Gresham that began when he went to see the victim’s husband.

The woman told Santee her husband wasn’t home and he decided to wait, then fell asleep. When he woke up, he was angry and accused the woman of stealing his phone, police said.

Court documents revealed:

She tried to escape through the bathroom window, but he dragged her to the kitchen, threatened her with a knife and forced her to take her clothes off. He climbed on top of her, but as he did she heard her husband pull up in the driveway.

She screamed for help. Her husband and a friend rushed to her aid, pulled Santee off her and fought with him.

Police arrived, arrested Santee and found he had some meth.

The 53-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, unlawful sexual penetration, assault, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held on bail of $332,500.