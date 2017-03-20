Homeless man, 32, found dead in NE Portland tent

Christopher Martin's cause of death unknown, no signs of violence

Published:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old homeless man was found dead in a tent he was living in along I-84 on Thursday.

Christopher Gregory Martin was found by Portland Police in the tent on NE 74th Avenue and Jonesmore Street. Officers say they found him after responding to conduct a welfare check.

Officials say it is unclear how Martin died and are awaiting the results of an autopsy. There were no signs of violence or evidence of a criminal act.

Martin’s small dog was found inside the tent as well. The dog was suffering from an unknown medical condition and was revived by medical personnel. It was taken to Dove Lewis Animal Hospital and then released to Multnomah County Animal Shelter to possibly be reunited with Martin’s family.