High radon levels found in Evergreen schools

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Elevated radon levels were found when voluntary testing was done at Evergreen Public Schools, officials said.

When the high levels of radon were detected at several Evergreen schools, district officials said they hired an outside contractor to do more extensive tests. Those tests revealed “isolated areas” above a 4.0 reading, a level the EPA considers high, officials said.

Efforts to lower the radon were put into place and 2 sites require more work, Evergreen district officials said. Those are the gym as Sifton Elementary and classroom 106 at Marrion Elementary.

The Sifton gym had a radon reading of 11.1, and the class at Marrion showed a reading of 4.2. Normal activities at each spot have been moved for the time being.

At Sifton, PE classes will not be held in the gym, sack lunches from another facility will be brought in and students will eat in their classrooms.

Work is expected to be completed next week.

A radon fact sheet provided to parents of the Evergreen School District: