Portland Sandwich Co damaged in 2-alarm fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews were called to a 2-alarm fire at Portland Sandwich Company on Monday afternoon.

The commercial building fire broke out just before 2 p.m. at 1929 SE 10th Ave., according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Sandwich makers were inside at the time of the incident and escaped without injuries.

Portland General Electric and Northwest Natural Gas aided firefighters in shutting off utilities.

The building suffered smoke damage and a broken window. A training center for construction workers, SG Wright & Associates, was also damaged by the fire. It shares the same building with Portland Sandwich Company.

Fire officials said the incident was caused by an electrical malfunction in the battery of a van parked in the warehouse.