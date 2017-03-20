$100m education, health center coming to downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three Portland colleges have teamed up with the City of Portland to build a shared education and health center downtown.

The building will be located on SW 4th Avenue and Montgomery Street and shared by OHSU-PSU School of Public Health (Portland’s first school of public health), PSU’s Graduate School of Education and Portland Community College’s dental programs and a city bureau.

The building will cost $100 million to build and will be up to nine stories tall. It is expected to open in September 2020.

Never before have Portland’s three public colleges shared a space. The ground floor of the building will have retail and restaurants.