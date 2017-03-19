Watch: Coast Guard rescues hikers on Kings Mountain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a pair of hikers from Kings Mountain in the Tillamook Forest on Saturday.

Two hypothermic hikers called 911 after becoming stranded on a ledge in 3 to 4 feet of snow with no overnight supplies, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

At 6:30 p.m., a U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew went to rescue the hikers. A ground crew from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office had attempted to make it up to the hikers, but deep snow hindered them.

The helicopter crew rescued the hikers (and a member of a ground search party), dropping them off at South Fork Forest Camp where they were taken by authorities for further care.

The hikers had started Saturday at 8 a.m. before they eventually became stuck.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the temperature at the time of the rescue was 0 degrees.