VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Two men were found dead following reports of a shooting at a Vancouver residence Sunday evening, police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on the 1500 block of NE 140th Avenue, just blocks from Evergreen High School and Cascade Middle School.

Both victims were found dead at the scene.

