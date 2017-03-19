Rhode Island’s governor makes NCAA wager with Gov. Brown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown is getting in on some March Madness action after accepting a wager from Rhode Island’s Gov. Gina Raimondo over Sunday’s matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Rhode Island Rams.

On Friday, the Ducks rolled over Iona 93-77, and the Rams defeated Creighton 84-72.

Raimondo tweeted Brown on Saturday, detailing the terms of their wager.

It didn’t take Oregon’s governor long to respond.

If the Ducks are victorious, Raimondo will be sending Brown a case of Narragansett Beer, some Del’s Lemonade and coffee syrup from Dave’s Coffee Company. If the Ducks lose, Brown gets to send Rhode Island’s governor a case of Ninkasi Brewing beer, Stumptown Coffee and some Humm Kombucha.

The game starts at 4:10 p.m. on TBS. And of course, stick with KOIN 6 News for updates during and after the game.