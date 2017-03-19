Police: DUI driver kills man who was walking to work

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old Forest Grove man was killed Saturday night when an alleged drunk driver crashed into him as he was walking to work.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 3400 block of Pacific Avenue.

Jonathan Dominguez Esquivel was walking to his job at Safeway when he was hit by 27-year-old Bethany Lumber, according to Forest Grove Police Dept.

Officers who arrived on the scene found Esquivel in a ditch with critical injuries. He was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital via Life Flight and, despite extensive life-saving efforts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police spotted Lumber and the car just 100 yards east of the crash, along with a damaged mailbox. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication at the time.

Lumber was arrested for second-degree manslaughter, criminal mischief and DUII.

The investigation continues.