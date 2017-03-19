Photos: Runners lace up for Portland’s 2017 Shamrock Run

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Runners laced up their shoes for Portland’s 2017 Shamrock Run on Sunday morning.
For many, the races mark an end to a weekend of Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.
Multiple races are scheduled for Sunday morning, and everything kicked off with a 5k. That meant road closures and TriMet delays for some.
This year’s course had to be altered due to a Portland police shortage, but that didn’t stop hundreds from coming out to run the new routes.
Check out our photos from the races below.
Portland’s Shamrock Run 2017
Portland’s Shamrock Run 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run