Photos: Runners lace up for Portland’s 2017 Shamrock Run

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Runners laced up their shoes for Portland’s 2017 Shamrock Run on Sunday morning.

For many, the races mark an end to a weekend of Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Multiple races are scheduled for Sunday morning, and everything kicked off with a 5k. That meant road closures and TriMet delays for some.

This year’s course had to be altered due to a Portland police shortage, but that didn’t stop hundreds from coming out to run the new routes.

Check out our photos from the races below.

