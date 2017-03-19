OR man accidentally shot friend while unloading handgun

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A 22-year-old Bend man is in the hospital after authorities say he was accidentally shot by a friend who was unloading a handgun.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Trevor Rogers was airlifted to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend Saturday night with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The office says 21-year-old Julian Messner accidentally shot his friend. The office says he mistakenly thought he had removed a round from the chamber of the semi-automatic handgun.

No criminal charges have been filed against Messner but the case is being sent to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office for review.