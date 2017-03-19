Motorcyclist killed in NE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car Sunday night in Northeast Portland, police confirmed.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at NE 57th Avenue and Sacramento Street.

A man who was riding a motorcycle was found unconscious when first responders arrived, according to Portland Police Bureau. He died at the scene.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Police said the intersection would be closed in all directions for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.