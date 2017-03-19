Man hospitalized in Portland apartment shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized after a Portland apartment shooting on Sunday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were called to the Northwest Tower Apartments on Northwest 19th Avenue at 7:17 a.m. in response to the shooting.

When they arrived, officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Portland hospital via ambulance.

Police said the man’s wounds weren’t life threatening.

The shooting is still under investigation, but officers haven’t developed any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Portland police at 503.823.3333.