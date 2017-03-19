Creighton would be wise to study Long Beach State for Sunday

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – There’s no doubt that seventh-seeded Creighton is busy studying the tape of Long Beach State’s near-upset of No. 2 seed Oregon State to learn how the 49ers were able to slow down Sydney Wiese.

Long Beach held Wiese to seven points in the Beavers’ first-round game. Oregon State’s senior point guard was averaging 15.7 points and 4.9 rebounds as the team’s top scorer going into the NCAA Tournament.

The Beavers (30-4) survived the surprisingly resilient 15th-seeded 49ers 56-55 in their first-round nailbiter at Gill Coliseum on Friday. Oregon State moves on to face the Bluejays (24-7) on Sunday.

Marissa Janning scored 15 points of her 19 points in the first quarter of Creighton’s 76-49 first-round rout of tenth-seeded Toledo.

The winner faces either third-seeded Florida State or No. 6 seed Missouri in the Stockton Regional. The Seminoles play the Tigers on Sunday at Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

The game starts at 6:10 p.m. Stay tuned to KOIN 6 News for updates during and afterwards.