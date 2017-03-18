Vancouver residents to host vigil for health care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A candlelight vigil has been scheduled in Vancouver on Saturday evening to protect the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid.

Constituents of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Washington, hope the event will show her that they want existing health care laws protected.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Esther Short Park on Columbia Street. It’s being organized by the Hear Our Voice coalition.

“Now that the Congressional Budget Office estimates that 24 million Americans would lose coverage under the GOP proposal, Herrera Beutler owes her constituents an answer about how she will vote,” the Hear Our Voice coalition said.

Similar events will take place in the home districts of other Washington congressional representatives, event organizers said.