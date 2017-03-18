Shamrock Run will close roads, delay TriMet routes

Related Coverage Police shortage alters Shamrock Run courses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland runners are lacing up their shoes for Shamrock Run races on Sunday, and that means road closures and TriMet delays.

The race had to adjust its routes this year due to a Portland police shortage.

Below are the times for each race.

Shamrock Run 5K – 8 a.m.

Shamrock 15K Run – 8:50 a.m.

Shamrock Half-Marathon – 9:20 a.m.

Blazers Leprechaun Lap 1K – 9:40 a.m.

Shamrock 8K Run – 10:10 a.m.

Shamrock Stride 4-Mile Walk – 10:30 a.m.

A detailed schedule can be found here.

The following roads will be closed during races:

Naito Parkway/Front Avenue, between Northwest Everett and Northwest 26th Avenue will be closed in both directions from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Naito Parkway, from Northwest Davis to Southwest Jefferson, will be closed in both directions from 5:45 a.m. to 1:15 pm.

Southwest Naito Parkway, from Southwest Columbia to Southwest Barbur Boulevard, will be closed in both directions from 7:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Southwest Barbur Blvd SOUTHBOUND only from Southwest Sheridan to Southwest Hamilton, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Southwest Barbur Blvd SOUTHBOUND only from Southwest Hamilton to Southwest Parkhill, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Southwest Capitol Highway from Southwest Barbur to Southwest Terwilliger will be closed in BOTH directions from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard, NORTHBOUND ONLY, from Southwest Capitol Highway to Southwest 6th Avenue, will be closed from from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information on road closures, click here.

TriMet’s MAX Orange Line will experience delays as it crosses the race route at Southwest Lincoln and Naito. Riders should expect delays up to 30 minutes at various times between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bus lines 8, 9, 12, 17, 44, 54 and 56 will be detoured between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Line 8, which normally runs up to the OHSU’s Marquam Hill campus, will end its route at Southwest 5th and Columbia. Shuttle buses will travel to the Portland Aerial Tram at Southwest Bond Avenue for service to OHSU. The Portland Aerial Tram will run on Sunday from 6:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.

For more information on TriMet delays, click here.