New recycling center coming to Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Beaverton is getting a new recycling center.

Some neighbors say this new site is far from ideal for a recycling center. The permits have been processed and issued and the city of Beaverton has given the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative the go-ahead for a new recycling facility.

It will be located on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, surrounded by a school, a mall and a pet hospital.

“I wonder did they really look at this and think about, you know, the ramifications of it,” resident Sally Gordon said.

Gordon isn’t pleased with the plan. She said she didn’t think the area was properly zoned for a recycling center because that area isn’t an industrial zone.

“I don’t know how they would ever plan something like that in a neighborhood area,” Gordon said.

The City of Beaverton’s principal planner explained that while it’s being labelled as a recycling plant, this is actually a redemption center. People can drop off recyclables, but they won’t be recycled on site. Because of that, the facility doesn’t need to be in an industrial zone.

The City of Beaverton also clarified its approval for the recycling plant in a written statement, saying the plans are in accordance with established policies and procedures.

Officials say the facility is allowed outright because it’s in the city’s community service zone. The city says it was not required to give the public opportunity to comment.

Now that it has the go-ahead, the recycling cooperative is clear to begin construction, though the city is encouraging them to talk with any concerned residents.