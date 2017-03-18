Man wanted for sex crimes arrested in Lincoln City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Marion County man wanted in connection to several sex crimes was arrested in Lincoln City on Friday, police say.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office notified the Lincoln City Police Department their sex crimes suspect was in the coastal town. Deputies tracked him via cell phone.

Around 12 p.m., officers found the suspect, James Killion, 53, inside a vehicle at the D River Wayside Recreation Site in the center of town. Authorities said when officers approached Killion, he showed a handgun and threatened suicide.

The Lincoln City Police Department said officers negotiated with him for hours, and at 4:30 p.m., he finally surrendered to authorities. After being given a mental evaluation, he was taken to the Marion County Jail.

Killion faces a charge of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, according to jail records.