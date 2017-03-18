Lincoln City youth coach arrested for sex crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A youth sports coach in Lincoln City has been arrested on multiple counts of sex crimes related to juveniles.

The Lincoln City police said they got reports from several parents of possible sex crimes in the area. Police identified the suspect, Tyler William Lopez, 22, who is known in the area as a coach for youth basketball, football and baseball, police said.

Lopez was arrested on 2 counts of display of child/sexual content, one count of first degree sex abuse and 4 counts of second degree sex abuse. He is being held at the Lincoln County Jail and is expected to be arraigned on Monday, March 20.

Lincoln City Police are asking any other victims or witnesses with information to contact investigators at 541.994.3636. Tell dispatchers you have information on case 17-400.