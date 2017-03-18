Hebard lifts Oregon past Temple in women’s 1st round

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Ruthy Hebard hit a jumper with 5.5 seconds remaining to lift Oregon past Temple 71-70 on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Hebard finished with 23 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 16 points to help the 10th-seeded Ducks (21-13) win a wild game that had three lead changes in the final 30 seconds and advance to Monday night’s second round.

Alliya Butts scored 28 points and Feyonda Fitzgerald added 16 for the seventh-seeded Owls (24-8). Fitzgerald put Temple up 70-69 with a jumper with 14.3 seconds remaining.

Oregon called a timeout and worked the ball in to Hebard, who hit the go-ahead jumper from the edge of the lane.

Fitzgerald then raced coast-to-coast but Hebard got a piece of her last-gasp layup attempt at the buzzer.