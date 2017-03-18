Driver dies after hitting rock wall on Hwy 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died and others were injured in a crash on Highway 26 near Prineville Saturday morning.

The driver of a Dodge Ram truck veered off the road and hit a rock wall, causing the truck to cross into the other lane and into a ditch. Another pickup truck was hit in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was 31-year-old Scotty Ledford of Medford. He was found dead at the scene. A 27-year-old woman and a juvenile passenger were both taken to the hospital by air ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other truck were not injured.