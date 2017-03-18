Deputy hospitalized after alleged drunk driver hits car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County deputy was hospitalized on Saturday morning after his patrol vehicle was rear-ended by an alleged drunk driver.

The deputy had pulled someone over around 2:30 a.m. on the shoulder of Sunset Highway near the exit to 185th Avenue when the crash took place, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. When the incident took place, the deputy was inside his patrol car.

Authorities say Marco Rosario-Palma, 25, of Hillsboro crashed into the patrol vehicle before running away. He was driving a silver 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt. Although the deputy was injured, he managed to call for help with his radio.

With help from Beaverton and Hillsboro police, deputies began to search for Rosario-Palma. A k-9 unit found him hiding in bushes near the highway, authorities said.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces charges of hit and run, DUII, fourth-degree assault, attempting to elude a police officer and second-degree criminal mischief.

Authorities said the unnamed deputy’s injuries weren’t life threatening.