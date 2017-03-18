Body of woman missing since Thanksgiving found

O’BRIEN, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police say the body of a woman missing since Thanksgiving has been found in southwestern Oregon.

Police say the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a woman’s body found Thursday on Lone Mountain Road in the town of O’Brien.

Police say the woman has been identified as 20-year-old Kayla Lee Yarbrough. Police had been searching for her since she was reported missing last month.

Authorities are working to find the cause and manner of her death.

Anyone with information about Yarbrough’s death is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center (541) 664-4600.