45 students compete in Portland regional spelling bee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 45 students gathered in Portland on Saturday morning to compete in a regional spelling bee.

The Portland Tribune/Comcast Regional Spelling Bee is being held at the Hollywood Theatre, where winners from individual school spelling bees (consisting of fourth grade to eighth grade students) are facing off for a trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Whoever wins the Portland spelling bee will receive a $100 Visa gift card, the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award – 2017 U. S. Mint Proof set, a Britannica Online Premium certificate, Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online one-year subscription and a one-week, all-expenses-paid, trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national spelling bee.

The competition started at 10 a.m. and is expected to wrap up around 1 p.m.

The Portland Tribune/Comcast Regional Spelling Bee was created in 2002 to send a Portland metro area winner to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.