Uptick in counterfeit tickets seen in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beware of the counterfeit tickets.

Officials with the Blazers, Rose Quarter, Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum said Friday they’ve seen an uptick in fake tickets and warned consumers to be on the lookout for sophisticated scammers.

“The best way to ensure you are purchasing a valid ticket is to purchase directly from us,” said

Dewayne Hankins, the Chief Marketing Officer for the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter, said they’ve seen an increase in fake tickets bought from “outside of our ecosystem.”

“If you see a good deal on the Internet for a Trail Blazers game or concert at one of our venues, it’s likely too good to true,” Hankins said in a statement.

The best way ticket-buyers can make sure they’re getting an actual ticket to an event is to buy it through RoseQuarter.com, TrailBlazers.com or Ticketmaster.com.

But if you do end up with a counterfeit ticket, Hankins said buyers should try to get their money back through where the ticket was bought.

And, he added, you ought to be prepared to miss the actual event.