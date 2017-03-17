Tanning daycare worker previously investigated

Related Coverage Daycare manager allegedly left 7 kids alone to go tan

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A Bend day care provider who has been accused of leaving seven children at her home day care while she went tanning was previously investigated by state officials.

The Bulletin reports that 31-year-old January Neatherlin was charged Thursday with child neglect, reckless endangerment, and criminal mistreatment.

State records show that Neatherlin’s business, Little Giggles Daycare, was investigated twice since 2014 by state child welfare advocates. Despite the investigations, her business was still listed as an option for students at Oregon State University-Cascades.

Neatherlin was first investigated by the Oregon Office of Child Care in 2014 after a citizen tip. She was found to be caring for more than three children, more than allowed without a license, and told to drop her client load. She was investigated for similar allegations in 2015, but officials found no evidence she was caring for more than three children.