Portland seeks backyards for tiny homes for homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County is seeking homeowners in Portland willing to let them build a tiny home in their backyard to house homeless.

The county would build the Accessory Dwelling Unit and a homeless person or family would live in it for five years. After five years, the homeowner would become the full owner with unrestricted use of the ADU. The building of the ADU would be at no cost to the homeowner and would not be taxed additionally.

The county prefers homes that are close to key services like public transit, public schools, a grocery store and a daycare. The tenants of the ADU would receive social services through A Home For Everyone.

The plan is currently seeking interested homeowners. To join the list, click here.