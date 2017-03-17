Photos: St. Patrick’s Day around the world

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Folks around the world celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with parades and ceremonies decked out in green.
In Portland, Irish pubs were the place to be for beer and fun with hundreds celebrating at places like Paddy’s and Kells. Portlanders will also celebrate on Sunday with the Shamrock Run.
Police had extra patrols out across the metro area watching out for impaired drivers.