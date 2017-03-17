Photos: St. Patrick’s Day around the world

Celebrations from Ireland to Portland

Published:
Bagpipers march up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday, March 17, 2017, in New York. New York City was awash in green and Irish pride as throngs celebrated at the annual parade. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Folks around the world celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with parades and ceremonies decked out in green.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations 2017

In Portland, Irish pubs were the place to be for beer and fun with hundreds celebrating at places like Paddy’s and Kells. Portlanders will also celebrate on Sunday with the Shamrock Run.

Police had extra patrols out across the metro area watching out for impaired drivers.