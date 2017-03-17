Photos: St. Patrick’s Day around the world

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Folks around the world celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with parades and ceremonies decked out in green.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Spectators watch as revelers march up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday, March 17, 2017, in New York. New York City was awash in green and Irish pride as throngs celebrated at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Bagpipers march up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday, March 17, 2017, in New York. New York City was awash in green and Irish pride as throngs celebrated at the annual parade. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Crowds cheer marchers during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday March 17, 2017, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, left, hugs Mayor Bill De Blasio as he arrives with Police Commissioner James O'Neill, center, during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday March 17, 2017, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Participants take part in the St Patrick's Day parade on the streets of Dublin, Friday March 17, 2017. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP) Participants take part in the St Patrick's Day parade on the streets of Dublin, Friday March 17, 2017. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP) Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, smiles as she presents shamrocks with Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London, Friday, March 17, 2017. Prince William and his wife Kate visited to present shamrocks to the Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) President Donald Trump, left, and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, right, hold up a bowl of Irish shamrocks during a St. Patrick's Day reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Britain's Kate,The Duchess of Cambridge, strokes Domnhall the Irish Wolfhound Mascot, at the St. Patrick's Day Parade at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London, Friday, March 17, 2017. Their Royal Highnesses visited to present shamrocks to the Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

In Portland, Irish pubs were the place to be for beer and fun with hundreds celebrating at places like Paddy’s and Kells. Portlanders will also celebrate on Sunday with the Shamrock Run.

Police had extra patrols out across the metro area watching out for impaired drivers.

"Make your own luck, don't drive drunk." Police in full force tonight making sure no one drinks and drives 🍀 pic.twitter.com/VYGrjlhO3g — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) March 18, 2017