PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overturned semi truck trailer is blocking traffic on I-5 at Brier Place near SW Terwilliger Blvd.

Portland Police said traffic will be impacted until the trailer can be rolled and towed out of the way.

No injuries have been reported.

Two northbound lanes are closed but the right lane is moving past the wreck. ODOT estimates delays between 20 minutes and 2 hours.