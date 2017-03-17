Milwaukie teen missing since leaving school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A developmentally delayed teen has been missing since Friday afternoon, Milwaukie police said.

Reina Reveles, 14, was last seen in front of Clackamas High School, where she is a student, around 3:15 p.m. on March 17. No one knows which way she went when she left.

Reina needs medications every day and a machine to help her breathe while she sleeps, but she doesn’t have them with her.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt that days “California” on it and black leggings. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weigh 280 pounds, has green eyes and shortish brown hair.

If you see her, call Milwaukie police at 503.786.7500.