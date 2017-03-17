Man arrested for June 2016 SE Portland abduction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon for a kidnapping and attempted rape in Southeast Portland last summer.

David Abraham Marcus, 27, is accused of grabbing a 22-year-old woman as she walked home from a QFC grocery store at SE Milwaukie and Duke on June 22, 2016.

She told police an unknown man came up behind her, put her in a bear hug and began pulling her toward a parking lot at the Eastmoreland Golf Course, then tried to push her inside a car.

“He opened the latch to his trunk, all the seats were out,” she told KOIN 6 News at the time. “There was this gray tarp and some ropes and that was when I really started freaking out.”

The woman said she started screaming loudly, digging her heels into the ground.

“I started screaming even louder thinking, ‘Oh God no, please let me go I’ll do anything,’” she continued. “‘I’m going to die tonight,’ that’s what I thought. And then I thought, ‘I can’t, I have way too much to live for.’”

She fought and was able to get away, ran to a nearby house and called 911.

Despite a detailed physical description and of his vehicle, no leads were uncovered. But the case remained open and police followed new recent leads that led to Marcus’ arrest. He is charged with 1st-degree kidnapping and 1st-degree attempted rape.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact either Detective Anthony Merrill (503.823.4033) or Detective Vince Cui (503.823.9786).