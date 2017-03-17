K-9 helps find 11 pounds of heroin in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — More than 11 pounds of heroin was seized in Vancouver Thursday afternoon in part because of the trained nose of a K-9 named Piper.

The Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force searched a house at 15310 SE 8th Street #B and found the drugs after a several months-long investigation.

Along with the heroin — which has a $250,000 street value — authorities also seized more than $51,000 in cash and 3 vehicles.

Piper helped find the heroin in one of the vehicles, officials said.

Three people were arrested. Luis Armando Morales-Garcia, 31; Jose Carlos Vega-Rivera, 30; and Karen Moreno-Arrelanas, 23, were all taken into custody.

The Vancouver residents face charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.