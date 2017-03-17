Ex-fugitive doctor now a convicted rapist

Related Coverage Ex-fugitive doctor faces Washington County rape charge

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – Years after an ex-doctor fled the US to avoid prosecution, a Washington County jury quickly convicted him on 10 sex-related crimes.

Steven Gabriel Moos was brought back to the United States to face justice. His trial began Tuesday and the jury found him guilty of 3 counts of 1st-degree rape, 6 counts of 1st-degree sodomy and one count of 1st-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

Moos fled the US in 2004 amid allegations he committed medical fraud. The sexual abuse began in 2004 in China and the United Arab Emirates and continued in a Beaverton apartment complex in 2012.

The victim reported it to Beaverton police in 2016.

Moos is scheduled to be sentenced next week.