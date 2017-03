PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five J.C. Penney stores in Oregon will close as a part of of the company’s “effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability.”

138 stores will be closing nationwide, impacting 5,000 jobs. Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

The Oregon stores include: Astoria Downtown, Grants Pass Shopping Center, La Grande Downtown, Downtown Pendleton and The Dalles Main Street.