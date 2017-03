PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham Police are searching for a missing woman with dementia on Thursday morning.

Officers say Beverly Pearson, 65, was last seen around midnight in her home in the 2800 block of SE 1st Avenue in Gresham. She is thought to have left on foot.

She is described as a white woman, 5’5 tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has red hair and is thought to be wearing a long gray coat.