Woman abandons pet chinchilla in West Linn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman allegedly abandoned her pet chinchilla in West Linn Thursday afternoon, police said.

The woman left the animal in a wooded area between Carriage Way and Kapteynes Street around 4 p.m. Witnesses said she white, in her 60s with short brown hair and she spoke with an accent.

She told witnesses she was moving and couldn’t keep the Chinchilla. Police said these animals are popular pets but need proper care and it likely could not survive outside in the winter.

Animal abandonment is punishable by up to 6 months in jail.

West Linn police ask anyone who may be able to help identify this woman to call Officer Larry Redler at 503.635.0238.