TriMet: Drivers can’t confront fare evaders

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — In an attempt to cut down on confrontations, TriMet says its bus drivers should no longer deny fare evaders access to the bus. But the new guidance for drivers, including a clause allowing partial payment, is causing confusion among the agency’s own employees.

“Operators may not deny boarding to a fare evader,” said the new bus operator procedure document, which is dated Feb. 16. Upon accepting partial payment, drivers should “issue a printed ticket closest to the actual amount that a customer has made an effort to pay the fare.”

A TriMet spokeswoman, however, maintains that the partial payment clause is only intended for when riders become threatening. — contrary to how drivers are interpreting it. The agency will still go after fare evaders. It just will require that drivers alert dispatch to send enforcement officers, she added.

“If somebody is not going to pay the full fare, bus drivers can still alert dispatch and report them for fare evasion,” said Roberta Alstadt, adding that it’s up to the driver whether to accept partial payment.

In cases of partial payment, the new document “allows them to use their professional judgment on whether to issue a transfer to a customer or contact dispatch for assistance,” she added.

The new procedures are driven by concerns about confrontations and assaults on drivers, a national trend according to Alstadt.

“If someone does not pay their fare, they are subject to a citation, exclusion or arrest,” she said. “We have increased fare enforcement missions – by supervisors and fare enforcement staff – on both buses and MAX. So riders should not expect to ride without fare.”

She said “bus operators have been instructed that they are fare informers and not enforcers.”

Although the new document is dated last month, word has only lately been spreading in blogs and in Trimet circles. Al Margulies, a retired bus driver who writes about TriMet on his blog, likes the idea. Assaults on drivers have been an increasing concern for TriMet employees.

The new direction “is no more kicking people off for nonpayment of fare,” he said. Because it would cut down on passenger-driver confrontations, the new policy “is a good one as far as I’m concerned.”

Other employees are not as pleased, noting that the agency now must explain to riders who pay full fare why those who don’t pay the full amount could still receive the same privileges.

Click here to read the new TriMet driver guidance document.

“This is beyond the pale,” said one of them, who declined to be named due to TriMet rules that forbid employees from speaking to the press.

And an anonymous TriMet bus driver’s blog, From the Driver Side, states “It won’t be long before the riding public rises up and refuses to pay at all. Why should it? This flip-flopping fare policy makes us all look silly, from management to operators.”

Alstadt says the driver is misinterpreting the new procedure. “This is not about people being able to ride for free. It’s about the safety of our operators. We do require fares on all our vehicles and will continue to do do.”

If drivers are confused, “I would encourage them to talk to their manager about this,” Alstadt said.

