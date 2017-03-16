Postal worker blocks driver who hit woman

The woman has possibly life-threatening injuries

A USPS truck blocked a driver who had hit a woman while she checked her mail in Salem on March 16, 2017. (KOIN)
SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem woman was seriously injured by a car that hit her while she checked her mail, Salem police said.

Joshua Lainus was walking his dog on Fisher Street in Salem when he witnessed a car hit a woman who was checking her mail on March 16, 2017. (KOIN)
According to Salem police, the woman was hit on Fisher Road Thursday.

Witness Joshua Lainus was walking his dog when he saw the car hit the woman across the street. He said the car had crossed the center line.

“[It] hit her full on, into her mailbox and she smacked her head on the ground,” Lainus said.

He said the car continued for distance and then pulled over.

“That’s when the mailman further down the road chased after it and pulled it over, blocked it in,” Lainus said.

Lainus called 911 and went to help the woman. She was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested for DUII.

A Salem woman was seriously injured when a car hit her as she checked her mail on March 16, 2017. (KOIN)
