Portland couple wins $5.9M Megabucks, buys dishwasher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bob Frost and his wife turned a morning ritual into an unforgettable 25th wedding anniversary present.

Frost won $5.9 million from the Oregon Lottery’s Megabucks — on a free ticket he won earlier in the week.

The retired Portland man said he and his wife have a cup of coffee each morning after the Megabucks drawings. Frost told lottery officials he always checks his free tickets last.

This time, he checked and couldn’t quite believe what he saw: 1-7-31-40-44-47.

He handed the ticket to his wife, who thought she wrote the numbers down wrong. They checked OregonLottery.org — and realized they won.

“We didn’t know if you could win the jackpot on a free ticket, so we were looking on the Lottery website trying to see if there was a loophole or something,” Frost said in a statement released by the Oregon Lottery. “When we didn’t find anything, we decided to go buy a dishwasher. We needed one and figured even if we didn’t win, it was still needed.”

Now that they’ve claimed their prize — a lump sum payment of nearly $3 million — the Frosts decided to take a trip to Italy.

They got their winning ticket at Lucky Spot in Portland, and the store will receive a 1% bonus for selling the winning ticket.