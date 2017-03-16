Landslides continue to create road hazards

Related Coverage West Burnside partially open after landslide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Roads across Oregon are being impacted by landslides and flooding, including several hazardous areas that will be closed throughout the night.

Historic Columbia River Highway is closed due to recurring landslides, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. The highway is will be closed between Multnomah Falls and Angel’s Rest until at least Friday.

A crew was called out Wednesday to access the slide and clear debris near the Benson State Recreation area.

Further east, a rockfall has all lanes of Highway 100 closed Thursday night between Bridal Veil and Multnomah Falls.

Roads in the Portland metro area are impacted by landslides as well, including West Burnside, where a 150 by 75 foot landslide opened up Wednesday morning.

A crack above West Burnside has crews from the Portland Bureau of Transportation at the scene “making it safe.”

PBOT tweeted the crack is 45 feet above and 50 feet from West Burnside and about 120 feet long.

It’s not clear at this point if it is related to the landslide that closed that section of road on Wednesday.

Crack is 45 ft above West Burnside, 50 ft from road, 120 ft long. City crews making it safe! #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/dbohGLNRXZ — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) March 16, 2017

Dump trucks continue to be loaded with debris on Burnside: https://t.co/TJIkSFtHgH Vid from crew member Terry Carvalho #PDXtraffic #pdxtst — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) March 16, 2017