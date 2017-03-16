Ducks, Beavers prep for tourney tip-off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks won the very first NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in 1939. They haven’t won the title since.

This season, the 5th-ranked Ducks were poised for a deep run in the annual tournament, but the loss of senior forward Chris Boucher with a season-ending torn ACL suffered in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals put a damper on their hopes.

Boucher has been a key cog during Oregon’s rise to prominence, helping lead the Ducks to Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season by setting a school record with 110 blocked shots.

Ducks vs Iona, 11 a.m. Friday on TBS



After the Ducks won their title, they didn’t return to the tournament until 1945. It was another 15 seasons until they were once again invited. The Ducks then went 34 seasons before once again making the tournament, but since that 1995 season they’ve gone another 9 times.

They face Iona, from New Rochelle, New York, in the first round game Friday morning. The Ducks, seeded Number 3 in the Midwest Region, have a 19-13 tournament record overall, compared to Iona’s 1-11 mark.

Oregon State Beavers women’s team

(AP) — It’s been pretty easy to pick UConn to win the title the last few years. While the path may be more difficult this season, the result will be the same. The question is what will happen in the other 57 games in the women’s bracket that may not be so obvious.

The Oregon State Beavers topped the Pac-12 standings with a conference record of 16-2 and an overall mark of 29-4

Here’s one look at what could happen over the next three weeks for the Beavers women:

First Round — Bridgeport Regional

(10) OREGON vs. (7) Temple — The Owls are back in the tournament for the first time since 2011. No one has more wins as a double-digit seed then Kelly Graves when he coach Gonzaga. He’ll continue that magic with the Ducks.

Second Round

DUKE vs. Oregon — Lexie Brown against Sabrina Ionescu should be an entertaining point guard matchup. Brown has enough of a supporting cast to beat the Ducks.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

UCONN vs. Notre Dame — The win streak will be at 112 games at this point. Here’s a better one: Geno Auriemma is 11-0 in national championship games. Both streaks will continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report