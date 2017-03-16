Body of missing skier, 57, recovered on Mt. Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a skier reported missing March 7 at Mount Hood Meadows was recovered Thursday morning.

Steve Leavitt was last seen around 11 a.m. that day when his ski pass was scanned on the Heather Canyone Chairlift. His family reported him missing about 8 hours later and search-and-rescue crews were dispatched.

Leavitt went missing in a double black diamond area, recommended for expert skiers only. He was an avid skier and familiar with the area, but conditions can become hazardous.

Investigators said Leavitt appears to have died after hitting a tree, and was then buried in deep snow and in a shallow tree well.

The search was hampered by heavy snow and bad weather. Crews were also concerned about open creek beds and tree wells.

In the 5th day of the search, the mission turned to recovery after crews consulted with a physician and determined Leavitt could not have survived the weather conditions in the gear he had.

Mr. Leavitt, a resident of The Dalles, was 57.