Attempted ‘suicide by cop’ shooting by PPB justified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The shooting of a 56-year-old man who exhibited “suicide by cop” behavior was ruled justified by a Multnomah County grand jury.

Don Perkins was wounded by Portland police the night of February 9, 2017 after officers were called because Perkins was threatening to kill himself and was carrying a handgun.

They came across Perkins in the 3300 block of SE 22nd Avenue inside a van. Perkins, officials said, got out of the van and dropped what was believed to be a handgun.

Police fired once, and Perkins told them they were going to have to shoot him. He moved again to get the gun, which led two 11-year PPB veterans to fire more shots.

He was wounded and rushed to the hospital, where he recovered. Perkins, who was “under the influence of prescription narcotics” at the time he was shot, was civilly committed for mental health treatment after this incident.

Investigators determined soon after the shooting Perkins was armed with 2 realistic-looking replica guns — the one police saw and another one in his van.

This shooting happened about 10 hours after PPB was involved in another shooting of a teenage armed robbery suspect. Quanice Hayes, 17, died after confronting police with a realistic-looking replica handgun.