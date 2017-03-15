Wheeler willing to walk away from R2DToo deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler told business owners Tuesday he’s not willing to let homeless campers stay at the Right 2 Dream Too camp longer as the deadline for them to leave quickly approaches.

The campers will have to be out by April 7 under a deal the city made years ago to buy the private property on W Burnside Street where R2DToo is located.

Grove Hotel developer Bob Naito, who is suing the city to get the campers out, says he’s also working with others to find indoor alternatives.

But come April 7, the deal to buy the land could be over.

Wheeler’s office sent a letter sent to the Old Town Chinatown Community Association on Tuesday, saying he’s not willing to get rid of the requirement that the campers must be gone before the city buys the property.

In essence, Wheeler said the city is willing to walk away from the deal.

Shawn Uhlman with the Portland Development Commission told KOIN 6 News the property owners would be obligated to repay the $300,000 they have already received in monthly installments if the deal falls through.

It’s something Naito says he hopes doesn’t happen.

“What a shame it would be… to lose that opportunity after all this time,” he said. “Having had R2DToo there for 30 months and making a promise to the neighborhood that if you can live with the situation, R2DToo will move. And then PDC will buy the property and then it will be redeveloped into something the neighborhood wants.”

Read the full letter Wheeler sent the OCCA below:

Disclaimer: The note was sent March 15, not February 2