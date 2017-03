PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day, Nathan might take his love of science to become a scientist, but for right now he’s a good ping-pong player.

For the past year-and-a-half, the 13-year-old has been in foster care, and it’s been tough on him.

Nathan is a great young man with his life ahead of him. Having a family to call his own would make the journey complete.

Nathan is Wednesday’s Child for March 15, 2017.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.