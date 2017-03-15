Waterfront Blues Festival announces 2017 lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival has been drawing legends, locals and thousands of spectators to Tom McCall Waterfront Park since 1988, making this year a big milestone for the event.

The largest blues festival west of the Mississippi River is celebrating its 30th year with a 5 days of performances from June 30 to July 4, 2017.

This year’s festival headliners are: Big Head Todd Blues Club, Chris Isaak, Joss Stone, Galactic, Elvin Bishop, Fantastic Negrito, Canned Heat, JD McPherson, Bokante, Pine Leaf Boys, MarchFourth, Pimps of Joytime, Booker T Stax Revue, Cedric Burnside Project, Sonny Landreth.

Dozens of acts will fill 4 stages over the long holiday weekend.

This is the Oregon Food Bank’s largest fundraiser of the year and it has raised $10 million and 1,000 tons of food since it started.

“We are truly humbled to mark 30 years of support from the blues community to feed the human spirit of the 1 in 5 people facing hunger in our state,” Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan said.

Tickets are on sale now with early bird prices: Basic 5-day pass for $40, Buddy Pass for $89, Benefactor Pass for $350 and the Patron Pass for $1,250.

In previous years, admission was free but donations were accepted upon entry. That changed in 2016 when organizers started charging for tickets. Organizers said of the 80,000 people who attended in 2015, only 40% made a donation.

Last year, the Oregon Food Bank raised $1,043,571 from around 87,000 festival attendees.

KOIN 6 News is a proud sponsor of the Waterfront Blues Festival.