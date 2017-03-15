Police: Man busted with over 100 stolen credit reports

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Milwaukie man was arrested on Friday after police say he used more than 100 stolen credit reports to make fake drivers licenses.

The Portland Police Bureau said Brock Kelland, 29, was arrested as part of an identity theft investigation and booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He faces charges of aggravated identity theft, delivery of heroin and methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle and more.

Portland detectives and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on Southeast Roslyn Street in Milwaukie. Inside, they seized more than 100 stolen credit reports and applications taken from All Car Auto Sales in Gladstone. Detectives learned the files were stored in a bathroom at the home. Police also seized stolen property, cash, methamphetamine and heroin.

Authorities said the credit reports were stolen from the auto dealership, and Kelland was using the information to create fake Oregon driver licenses for a group of people to get instant credit accounts at local stores.

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Jeffrey S. Milstein, 47, and Dominick R. G. George on charges related to Kelland’s investigation.

Milstein is still on the loose, and anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call local law enforcement. George is in custody.

Customers that have visited All Car Auto Sales in Gladstone and provided information should contact credit bureaus to see if they’ve become a victim of identity theft.