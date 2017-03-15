Police: Burglars took kid’s money, fell asleep in kennel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested after police say one took money from a child’s bedroom and another fell asleep in a dog kennel.

On Tuesday at 5:42 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau was called to a residence in the 12300 block of Northeast Multnomah Street in response to a residential burglary.

Officers checked the surrounding area and found nothing. Inside, they found Bruce E. Drumright, 43, asleep in a large dog kennel. They woke him up and took him into custody without incident.

A second suspect identified as Gene E. Maller, 58, was found hiding in the backyard, police said. He was also arrested without incident.

Stolen property was found on the back lawn, including money taken from a child’s bedroom.

Drumright faces a charge of second-degree burglary, and Maller faces a charge of first-degree burglary, police said. Both were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.